UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 BHP Billiton Plc
* Samarco - rejection of charges
* Says notes statement by federal prosecutors office that it has filed charges before federal courts of Ponte Nova, Minas Gerais against co's Brazil unit
* Says BHP Billiton Brasil rejects outright charges against company and affected individuals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.