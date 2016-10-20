Oct 20 Ecobalt Solutions Inc

* Ecobalt announces filing of preliminary base shelf prospectus

* Ecobalt solutions - to make offerings of up to $100 million of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units

* Ecobalt Solutions - net proceeds from sale of securities for cash will be used to complete development of Idaho Cobalt project for commercial production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: