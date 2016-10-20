Oct 20 Advanced Disposal Services Inc

* Advanced Disposal considers potential debt refinancing

* Advanced Disposal Services - Invited prospective lenders for considering potential debt refinancing, consisting $1.8 billion new senior secured credit facility

* Advanced Disposal Services - Invited lenders to consider potential debt refinancing, also consisting $425 million in senior unsecured notes

* Advanced Disposal Services-Net proceeds to be used for repayment in full of co's existing senior secured term loan B facility, revolving credit facility

* Advanced Disposal Services Inc - net proceeds to be used for refinancing of company's 8¼ percent senior notes due 2020, and related fees and expenses