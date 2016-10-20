Oct 20 Svb Financial Group :

* Q3 earnings per share $2.12

* Qtrly net interest income (fully taxable equivalent basis) of $289.4 million, an increase of $5.8 million from prior quarter

* SVB Financial Group- qtrly net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, was 2.75 percent , compared to 2.73 percent for Q2 of 2016