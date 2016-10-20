Oct 21 Advanced Micro Devices Inc

* Now expect full year 2016 revenue to be up approximately 6% from 2015 based on the midpoint of Q4 2016 revenue guidance

* Sees Q4 non-gaap gross margin to be approximately 32%

* Sees in Q4, IP monetization licensing gain of approximately $25 million