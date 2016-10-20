Oct 20 Clearwater Paper Corp

* Sees q4 shipment volumes to be lower for consumer products versus q3 2016

* Sees q4 shipment volumes to be lower for pulp and paperboard versus q3 2016

* Sees q4 revenue change to be 6 percent - 8 percent lower than q3 for consumer products

* Sees q4 revenue change to be 4-6 percent lower for pulp and paperboard versus q3 2016