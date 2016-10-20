Oct 20 PTC Therapeutics Inc :

* Spinal muscular atrophy program advances into phase 2 clinical studies in SMA patients with rg7916

* PTC Therapeutics Inc - initiated sunfish study to evaluate rg7916 in type 2/3 SMA patients

* PTC Therapeutics Inc - trial in type I SMA patients, named firefish, is planned to initiate in coming months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: