BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 21 Endocyte Inc
* Scot L. Harper, vice president of clinical operations, will be leaving company, effective october 28, 2016
* Clinical operations will be integrated with clinical development
* Company has no current plans to replace position of vice president of clinical operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures