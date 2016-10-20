BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust
* Pennymac mortgage investment -on October 14, Pennymac Mortgage and Pennymac Operating Partnership entered into repurchase agreement with jpmorgan chase
* Pennymac Mortgage -to sell to jpm, and later repurchase, newly originated mortgage loans in aggregate principal amount of up to $200 million, $50 million of which is committed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing