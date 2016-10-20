UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 21 Pumpkin Patch Ltd :
* Business remains significantly over-leveraged and capital constrained
* "Banking facilities are in place"
* Shareholders should note that it is highly unlikely that there is any residual value in company's equity
* "ability to move forward from here is impacted by lack of available capital for debt reduction and reinvestment"
* Lack of available capital for debt reduction and reinvestment, represents a material risk to ongoing viability of business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.