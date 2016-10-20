BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Cobiz Financial Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.25
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cobiz Financial - Qtrly net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (NII) was $31.2 million, an increase of 8.1%, from quarter ended September 30, 2015 Source text: [bit.ly/2e5wp5J] Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing