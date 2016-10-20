Oct 20 Cobiz Financial Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cobiz Financial - Qtrly net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (NII) was $31.2 million, an increase of 8.1%, from quarter ended September 30, 2015 Source text: [bit.ly/2e5wp5J] Further company coverage: