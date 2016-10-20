Oct 21 Healthscope Ltd :
* announces market update
* Company has experienced slower than expected revenue
growth in hospitals in q1
* Healthscope remains confident that industry fundamentals
have not changed
* Projects are expected to deliver strong earnings growth as
they complete and earnings ramp up over time
* Seen impact number of our hospitals resulting in increased
variability in volumes and case mix month to month in q1 and
particularly in september
* If trend for q1 was to continue, it is likely that
operating ebitda growth for our hospitals division would be flat
year on year
* Long term demand outlook for hospitals division remains
strong
