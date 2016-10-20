BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 (Reuters) -
* NBCUniversal is finalizing a deal that will put around $200 million into BuzzFeed , at a valuation of around $1.7 billion - Recode, citing sources Source text - on.recode.net/2enSU9o Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing