Oct 21 City Developments Ltd

* subsidiary Sunmaster entered into an agreement to exit its entire interest in Summervale Properties Pte. Ltd.

* CDL has unlocked value in Nouvel 18 through its third profit participation securities platform for s$977.6 million

* Summervale has received clearance certificate from land dealings unit on 20 october 2016

* Summervale will raise a total of s$977.6 1 million via PPS transaction