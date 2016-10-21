BRIEF-Republic Bancorp says announced a 5% increase in co's Q2 cash dividends
* Republic Bancorp Inc says announced a 5% increase in company's Q2 cash dividends
Oct 21 City Developments Ltd
* subsidiary Sunmaster entered into an agreement to exit its entire interest in Summervale Properties Pte. Ltd.
* CDL has unlocked value in Nouvel 18 through its third profit participation securities platform for s$977.6 million
* Summervale has received clearance certificate from land dealings unit on 20 october 2016
* Summervale will raise a total of s$977.6 1 million via PPS transaction
* C&F Financial Corporation declares quarterly dividend and reauthorizes share repurchase program