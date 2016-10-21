US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as turmoil in Washington spooks investors
* Indexes down: Dow 1.24 pct, S&P 1.12 pct, Nasdaq 1.61 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Oct 21 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd
* Power Grid Corporation Of India has awarded Sterling and Wilson multi states substation project
* Project is valued at INR 2.50 billion inclusive of all taxes and duties (fixes typo) Source text: [Has recently awarded *Sterling and Wilson; The project is valued at Rs. 250 Crore inclusive of all taxes and duties] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.24 pct, S&P 1.12 pct, Nasdaq 1.61 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW DELHI, May 17 India's cabinet approved plans on Wednesday to build 10 nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of 7,000 megawatts (MW), more than the country's entire current capacity, to try fast-track its domestic nuclear power programme.