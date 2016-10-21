Oct 21 HCL Technologies Ltd :

* Says declared an interim dividend of INR 6 per equity share

* Says FY'17 revenues are expected to grow between 12.0% to 14.0% in constant currency

* Says FY'17 expected operating margin (EBIT) range is from 19.5% to 20.5%

* Says Sept qtr attrition in IT services (LTM) 18.6 pct

* Says Sept qtr gross employee addition 9,083

* Says clients added in Sept qtr up 6.5 pct

* Says HCL has entered into an agreement to acquire Butler America Aerospace, LLC

* Says consideration for the proposed transaction is USD 85.0 million to be paid in cash

* Says proposed acquisition will exclude the staffing business of Butler America Inc

* Says transaction when consummated is likely to be EPS accretive

* Says deal expected to be completed by December 31 , 2016