Oct 21 Wereldhave Nv :
* Outlook reconfirmed: EPS growth 2016 at lower end of 6 pct
- 9 pct range
* 2016 dividend proposal of 3.08 euros
* Gross rental income for the first three quarters of 2016
amounted to 173.1 million euros, an increase of 15.4 pct
compared to the same period in 2015
* Occupancy of shopping centres as at September 30, 2016
stood at 95.1 pct (an increase of 30 bps compared to June 30)
* To remain active in Finland
* Has decided that this is not right timing for a disposal
of its Finnish asset
* The recent bankruptcy of Anttila is expected to impact
rental income as from the last quarter of 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)