Oct 21 Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc
:
* Third quarter trading update
* Global Q3 comparable revPAR up 1.3 pct, and up 1.8 pct Q3
YTD
* Enhanced global scale: 7k rooms opened in Q3, increasing
net system size 3.8 pct YoY to 754k rooms
* Building future growth: 19k rooms signed; highest for Q3
since 2008, taking pipeline to 230k rooms
* Despite uncertain environment in some markets, we remain
confident in outlook for remainder of year - CEO
* Looking ahead, while industry revPAR growth has slowed,
fundamentals for sector, and particularly for IHG, remain
compelling - CEO
* Americas revpar was up 1.9 pct in Q3, and 2.2 pct Q3 YTD
* In Americas, performance continued to be impacted by our
concentration in oil producing markets, where revPAR was down
7.3 pct
* RevPAR growth in UK reflects solid trading in provinces
partially offset by flat performance in London, where
industry-wide supply increases impact
* Ongoing challenging trading conditions in France, Turkey
and Belgium resulted in significant revPAR declines in those
countries
