Oct 21 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Pre annual general meeting statement

* Performance in Q1 of our financial year was in line with management expectations with all of recent acquisitions performing well

* Following today's AGM our chairman of 14 years, Michael Redmond, retires

* Tony Rice will take up role as non-executive chairman at conclusion of AGM.