EU to propose 10-year licence renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Oct 21 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc :
* Pre annual general meeting statement
* Performance in Q1 of our financial year was in line with management expectations with all of recent acquisitions performing well
* Following today's AGM our chairman of 14 years, Michael Redmond, retires
* Tony Rice will take up role as non-executive chairman at conclusion of AGM. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. arrests of suspected illegal immigrants rose by nearly 40 percent in the first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency, following executive orders that broadened the scope of who could be targeted for immigration violations, according to government data released on Wednesday.