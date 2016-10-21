Oct 21 British American Tobacco Plc

* BAT proposes merger with Reynolds

* Made a proposal to merge with Reynolds through acquisition of remaining 57.8 pct in company

* U.S. securities laws require BAT to announce its merger proposal promptly after it was made to board of Reynolds

* Bat's proposal to merge with Reynolds: . Values Reynolds at $56.50 per share

* As a result, BAT has been unable to have prior negotiations with reynolds regarding proposal

* BAT's proposal to merge with Reynolds: . Represents a premium of 20 pct over closing price of Reynolds common stock

* Deal earnings accretive in first full year.

* Deal expected to be accretive to dividends per share.

* Will create a leading position in us tobacco market, largest global profit pool (ex-china) with strong growth dynamics

* Centerview, Deutsche Bank and UBS are acting as financial advisers to bat

* Reynolds shareholders, other than bat, would receive $24.13 in cash and 0.5502 bat shares

* Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and Herbert Smith Freehills LLP are acting for BAT as U.S. and UK legal counsel respectively

* Consideration for remaining 57.8 pct of Reynolds would be $47 billion, of which about $20 billion would be in cash and $27 billion in shares.

* Proposed merger would not be subject to any financing conditions.

* Merger is subject to endorsement of reynolds's independent directors not designated by bat

* There can be no assurance that BAT's proposal or any transaction with bat will be acceptable to other directors or Reynolds's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: