BRIEF-Lennox International increases dividend 19 percent
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.51per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 21 Nicoccino Holding AB (Publ) :
* Nicoccino signs agreement with an american manufacturer
* San now can initiate first phase with technical transfer and relevant tests to start production for clinical trials Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.51per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanc Pharmaceuticals announces Canadian distribution agreement for INSTI HIV-1/HIV-2 antibody test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: