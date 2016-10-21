Oct 21 French state-controlled utility EDF
says in a statement:
* It is making progress with controls in order to
demonstrate that those steam generators of its nuclear fleet
concerned by issue of carbon segregation can operate in a fully
safe mode.
* EDF says has informed electricity markets of chosen outage
periods and is providing regular information to grid operator
RTE.
* EDF says it has asked the French government to take an
order suspending ARENH mechanism.
* EDF says its 2016 nuclear output target is confirmed at
380-390 TWh as well as 2017 nuclear output that should be in
range of 390-400 TWh.
* EDF says submitted to nuclear safety regulator ASN on Oct.
7 2016 a technical report supporting fully safe operation of all
steam generators concerned by issue of carbon segregation.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Paris Newsroom)