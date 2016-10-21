Oct 21 Vodafone India:

* Vodafone India announces national roaming free from this diwali onwards Source text - Vodafone India, one of India's leading telecom service providers, has announced Free Incoming calls while roaming nationally for ALL its customers. Starting this Diwali, all Vodafone India customers, travelling anywhere in the country, can continue to talk worry free without having to cut short their conversations. Further company coverage: [ VOD.L] (Bengaluru newsroom)