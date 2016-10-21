Oct 21 GHCL Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 902.8 million rupees versus 504.1 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter gross sales 7.01 billion rupees versus 6.85 billion rupees year ago

* Says approved additional capex of 672.5 million rupees for textile division Source text: bit.ly/2dFjQ1s Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)