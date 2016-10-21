BRIEF-India's Snowman Logistics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 21 GHCL Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 902.8 million rupees versus 504.1 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter gross sales 7.01 billion rupees versus 6.85 billion rupees year ago
* Says approved additional capex of 672.5 million rupees for textile division Source text: bit.ly/2dFjQ1s Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago