Oct 21 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 6.84 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 25.10 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 5.56 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 19.85 billion rupees

* Says declared an interim dividend of INR 9 per equity share Source text: bit.ly/2dsI6Wj Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)