EU to propose 10-year licence renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Oct 21 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB
* Says Neurovive and Arbutus sign termination agreement
* Says in its portfolio of several Hepatitis B compounds, Arbutus has previously made the decision to proceed with other compounds and to discontinue the development of NVP018 for this indication
* Says under the termination agreement, NeuroVive will at no cost receive NVP018 drug product and material produced by Arbutus Biopharma, representing a value of approximately 1.5 MUSD
* Says data from preclinical and CMC development have been transferred
* Says all license rights to the NVP018 compound have been reverted to NeuroVive for further development in any potential indication Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. arrests of suspected illegal immigrants rose by nearly 40 percent in the first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency, following executive orders that broadened the scope of who could be targeted for immigration violations, according to government data released on Wednesday.