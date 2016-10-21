BRIEF-India's Snowman Logistics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 21 Unichem Laboratories Ltd
* Sept-qtr net profit 205.2 million rupees versus 231.3 million rupees year ago
* Sept-qtr net sales 3.65 billion rupees versus 3.08 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2dsxBCx Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago