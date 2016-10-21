BRIEF-India's Snowman Logistics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 21 Rane Engine Valve Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 619.3 million rupees versus loss of 125.1 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 892.8 million rupees versus 858 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2e6zSAX Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago