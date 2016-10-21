BRIEF-India's Snowman Logistics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 21 Atul Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 823.2 million rupees versus 858.6 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter total income from operations 7.38 billion rupees versus 6.83 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2e6BeM3 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago