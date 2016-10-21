Oct 21 Acc Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 819.7 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol net sales 24.73 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 1.94 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 1.15 billion rupees; consol net sales was 27.90 billion rupees

* On supply side, expect volumes to pick up as newly commissioned units stabilise, especially in eastern region

* Says "although higher monsoon activity subdued (cement) sales in quarter, it augurs well for demand in coming months"

* Remaining phase of jamul integrated project expected to be commissioned before end of october 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2e6I44i Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)