Oct 21 Jyoti Structures Ltd :

* Got order from TRANSCO CLSG for design, supply, installation, commissioning of 225 KV Mano - Kanema - Bikongor transmission line

* The 211 km line is to be built in 24 months

* Says order valued at US$40.82 million is funded by the European Investment Bank Source text: bit.ly/2e6FsmR Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)