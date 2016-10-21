US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as turmoil in Washington spooks investors
* Indexes down: Dow 1.24 pct, S&P 1.12 pct, Nasdaq 1.61 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Oct 21 Jyoti Structures Ltd :
* Got order from TRANSCO CLSG for design, supply, installation, commissioning of 225 KV Mano - Kanema - Bikongor transmission line
* The 211 km line is to be built in 24 months
* Says order valued at US$40.82 million is funded by the European Investment Bank Source text: bit.ly/2e6FsmR Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.24 pct, S&P 1.12 pct, Nasdaq 1.61 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW DELHI, May 17 India's cabinet approved plans on Wednesday to build 10 nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of 7,000 megawatts (MW), more than the country's entire current capacity, to try fast-track its domestic nuclear power programme.