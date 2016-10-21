Oct 21 Chanjet Information Technology Co Ltd
* Expected that it will continue to record loss for 2016
* Company and yonyou entered into disposal agreement on 21
october 2016
* Company, Yonyou and Chanjet Payment entered into capital
increase agreement
* Yonyou has conditionally agreed to make capital
contribution to chanjet payment unilaterally in amount of
RMB100mln
* Pursuant to agreement, payment service business shall be
excluded from scope of restricted business under non-competition
agreement
* Yonyou has agreed to acquire, sale interest, at
consideration of RMB195.6 million
* Group is expected to record an unaudited profit of
approximately RMB179.24 million as a result of disposal and
capital increase
* Net proceeds from disposal and capital increase is
expected to be approximately RMB182.37 million
