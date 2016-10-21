Oct 21 GMM Pfaudler Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 63.1 million rupees versus 45.8 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter net sales 623.8 million rupees versus 537.8 million rupees year ago

* Says declares interim dividend of 0.70 rupees per share Source text: bit.ly/2dsNxEs Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)