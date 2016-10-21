Oct 21 Advanced Disposal Services Inc -

* Revenue will be in range of $359 million to $363 million for quarter ended september 30, 2016

* Estimate revenue will be in range of $1,051 million to $1,055 million for nine months ended september 30, 2016

* Estimate net income will be in range of $2 million to $6 million for quarter ended september 30, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2dFKreN Further company coverage: