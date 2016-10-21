BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
Oct 21 Collplant Holdings Ltd -
* Collplant Holdings files for U.S. IPO; applied to list ADSS on Nasdaq, under symbol "CLGN"; Ladenburg Thalmann and Roth Capital are underwriters
* files for U.S. IPO of up to $25 mln - SEC filing
* Applied to list the ads om Nasdaq under the symbol "CLGN" Source text: bit.ly/2duD5Yv Further company coverage:
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
* Gold up 1.8 pct in fifth straight session of gains * Breaks above technical resistance at $1,245 * Scandals dampen hopes of Trump stimulus * Dollar falls to lowest since Nov. 9 (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 17 Gold rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as political turmoil in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S