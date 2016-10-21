BRIEF-India's Snowman Logistics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 21 V Guard Industries Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 392 million rupees
* Sept quarter net sales 4.93 billion rupees
* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 230.6 million rupees; net sales was 4.31 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2dsS1Lk Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago