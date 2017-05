Oct 21 Akzo Nobel India Ltd

* Akzo Nobel India Ltd - sept quarter net profit 415.9 million rupees

* Akzo Nobel India Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 7.61 billion rupees

* Akzo Nobel India Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 351.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 7.11 billion rupees

* Akzo Nobel India Ltd says company has broken ground on its new powder coatings plant in Mumbai Source text - (bit.ly/2ep6g5r) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)