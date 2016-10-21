BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
Oct 21 Alamos Gold Inc :
* Alamos Gold Inc - purchase of 25.3 million common shares of Corex Gold Corp.
* Alamos Gold Inc - shares are being acquired by alamos by way of private placement at a price of C$0.10 per share
* Alamos Gold Inc - purchase represents approximately 19.07 pct of outstanding common shares of Corex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gold up 1.8 pct in fifth straight session of gains * Breaks above technical resistance at $1,245 * Scandals dampen hopes of Trump stimulus * Dollar falls to lowest since Nov. 9 (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 17 Gold rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as political turmoil in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S