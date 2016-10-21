Oct 21 Alamos Gold Inc :

* Alamos Gold Inc - purchase of 25.3 million common shares of Corex Gold Corp.

* Alamos Gold Inc - shares are being acquired by alamos by way of private placement at a price of C$0.10 per share

* Alamos Gold Inc - purchase represents approximately 19.07 pct of outstanding common shares of Corex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: