BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
Oct 21 Alamos Gold Inc
* Announces purchase of 25.3 million common shares of Corex Gold, representing about 19.07% stake in Corex
* Says shares are being acquired by Alamos by way of private placement at a price of c$0.10 per share
* Corex has also granted Alamos right to nominate up to two directors to Corex board of directors.
* Co has elected not to exercise nomination of two directors right at this time
* Alamos Gold pursuant to investor rights agreement Corex has granted Co a right to participate in future financings ,to maintain its pro-rata interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gold up 1.8 pct in fifth straight session of gains * Breaks above technical resistance at $1,245 * Scandals dampen hopes of Trump stimulus * Dollar falls to lowest since Nov. 9 (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 17 Gold rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as political turmoil in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S