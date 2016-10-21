Oct 21 Mitsui & Co Ltd -

* New Ocean Capital Management announces Mitsui committed initial $100 million of proprietary investment capital to New Ocean's private fund platform

* New ocean capital management limited - Mitsui also purchased a 15% stake in New Ocean from its existing shareholders

* New Ocean Capital Management - Mitsui representative will join board of new ocean; XL remains majority shareholder in new ocean