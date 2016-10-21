BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
Oct 21 Mcdonald's Corp :
* Expects net restaurant additions to add approximately 1 percentage point to 2016 systemwide sales growth (in constant currencies)
* Expects capital expenditures for 2016 to be about $2.0 billion, less than half of which are expected to be used to open new restaurants
* For FY, costs for total basket of goods expected to decrease about 4.5-5.0 percent in U.S., remain relatively flat in International Lead segment
* "In connection with executing against our refranchising and G&A targets, we may incur additional strategic charges"
* In long term, expects to refranchise about 4,000 restaurants through 2018 with a long-term goal to become 95 percent franchised
* Sees opening about 900 restaurants in 2016 including about 400 restaurants in affiliated and developmental-licensee markets
* Sees realizing net annual G&A savings of $500 million from G&A base of $2.6 billion at 2015 start, vast majority of which is expected to be realized by 2017 end Source text - (bit.ly/2eeM8mL) Further company coverage:
* Gold up 1.8 pct in fifth straight session of gains * Breaks above technical resistance at $1,245 * Scandals dampen hopes of Trump stimulus * Dollar falls to lowest since Nov. 9 (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 17 Gold rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as political turmoil in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S