Oct 21 Pharmstandard :

* Says board has resolved to proceed with cancellation of its London Global Depositary Receipt (GDR) listing and, in due course, to proceed with termination of its GDR deposit agreement

* Company's ordinary shares to be removed from the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and the trading of the GDRs on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange to be cancelled

