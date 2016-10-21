BRIEF-India's Snowman Logistics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 21 Zuari Global Ltd
* Zuari Global Ltd - sept quarter net loss 683.5 million rupees versus profit 1.78 billion rupees year ago
* Zuari Global Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 12.3 million rupees versus 13.2 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2dU9itc) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago