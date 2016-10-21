Oct 21 Zuari Global Ltd

* Zuari Global Ltd - sept quarter net loss 683.5 million rupees versus profit 1.78 billion rupees year ago

* Zuari Global Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 12.3 million rupees versus 13.2 million rupees year ago