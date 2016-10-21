Oct 21 Cairn India Ltd

* Cairn India Ltd - consol sept quarter net profit 7.79 billion rupees

* Cairn India Ltd - consol sept quarter total income from operations 20.39 billion rupees

* Cairn India Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 4.21 billion rupees

* Cairn India Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 3.26 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 22.42 billion rupees