BRIEF-India's Snowman Logistics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 21 Cairn India Ltd
* Cairn India Ltd - consol sept quarter net profit 7.79 billion rupees
* Cairn India Ltd - consol sept quarter total income from operations 20.39 billion rupees
* Cairn India Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 4.21 billion rupees
* Cairn India Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 3.26 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 22.42 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2ep7tcU) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago