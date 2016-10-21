BRIEF-India's Snowman Logistics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 21 3i Infotech Ltd
* Sept quarter consol net profit 215.8 million rupees
* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 2.45 billion rupees
* Consol net loss in sept quarter last year was 1.05 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 2.93 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2eqxCU9) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago