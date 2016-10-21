BRIEF-India's Snowman Logistics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 21 Wipro Ltd
* Exec says sees resurgence of spend in oil and gas only next year
* Exec says "there is uncertainty on brexit"
* Exec says "seeing some uncertainty in U.S. and expect to see more certainty after U.S. elections."
* Exec says not hopeful about getting large projects started in Q3 in oil and gas sector
* Exec says "cautiously optimistic about next 2-3 qtrs" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago