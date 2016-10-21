Oct 21 Oberoi Realty Ltd :

* Sept-quarter consol net profit 837.2 million rupees

* Sept-quarter consol net sales 2.51 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept-quarter consol net profit was 917 million rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept-quarter last year was 744.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 1.89 billion rupees