BRIEF-India's Snowman Logistics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 21 Cian Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 13.6 million rupees versus loss of 6.3 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 323.7 million rupees versus 2.2 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2e7fqA5 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago