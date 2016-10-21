US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as investors flee latest Trump crisis
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Oct 21 New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman:
* National settlement with Cigna to discontinue pre-authorization for Opioid addiction treatment drugs
* Effective Oct 15, Cigna will end policy of requiring prior authorization for Medication-Assisted Treatment for Opioid use disorder
* Cigna will maintain its policy of not requiring prior authorization for other MAT medications Source (on.ny.gov/2eAtpMN) Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, May 17 British Columbia could become a minefield for Kinder Morgan Inc, with the recent provincial election results expected to weigh on the U.S. company's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and plans for a Canadian initial public offering.