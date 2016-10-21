Oct 21 New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman:

* National settlement with Cigna to discontinue pre-authorization for Opioid addiction treatment drugs

* Effective Oct 15, Cigna will end policy of requiring prior authorization for Medication-Assisted Treatment for Opioid use disorder

* Cigna will maintain its policy of not requiring prior authorization for other MAT medications Source (on.ny.gov/2eAtpMN) Further company coverage: