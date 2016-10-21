BRIEF-Pollard Banknote says received 3-yr contract extension from La Française Des Jeux
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 21 Zhejiang Shibao Co Ltd
* Qtrly net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company RMB 11.97 million down 2.75%
* Qtrly operating revenue RMB 243.2 million up 34.69 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 17 Everything from just-in-time auto supply chains to the free movement of workers and even their pet cats and dogs will be thrown into question by Britain's exit from the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.